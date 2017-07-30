Jhonattan Vegas goes back-to-back at RBC Canadian Open

Here is a recap of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, played at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario, Canada:

WINNER: Jhonattan Vegas probably wishes every event was the RBC Canadian Open. The Venezuelan entered the tournament having missed five straight cuts but no matter. He still managed to copy what he did last year at Glen Abbey. Vegas successfully defended the Canadian Open on Sunday, opening in 5-under 30 in the final round on his way to a closing 7-under 65. That jumped Vegas from three behind to a tie at 21 under.

Vegas actually had the outright lead when he made it to the clubhouse, but Charley Hoffman (the 54-hole leader by one) birdied Nos. 16 and 18 to force a playoff. Hoffman actually had a 23-footer for eagle to win it at 18, but the putt went over the right edge. He finished with birdie for 4-under 68. In the ensuing first playoff hole at No. 18, Vegas hit an incredible second shot on the par 5 from a fairway bunker. The ball nicked the lip on the way out but somehow not only cleared the water but ended up OVER the green. Vegas chipped back to a foot and tapped in for birdie. Hoffman laid up and airmailed the green with his third. He nearly holed his ensuing bunker shot for birdie to extend the playoff, but it just missed left.

At that point Vegas was the champion. This is the 32-year-old’s third PGA Tour win.

Despite Vegas’ recent struggles, he was a solid 87th in the FedEx Cup standings heading into this event. He leaves, though, projected at 28th. Vegas is now 34 under in his last seven rounds at Glen Abbey.

Vegas got into position after that front-nine 30 and kept charging with birdies at No. 11, 13 and 16 (with a bogey at 15). He was in the lead as he played the par-5 18th and made what could’ve been a costly par. In the end, it didn’t prevent him from glory.

JUST MISSED: Hoffman held a one-shot cushion heading into the day, so this is a blown 54-hole lead. But Hoffman fought for this runner-up finish, he has to be proud of that. Hoffman also now has four top-20 finishes in his last five starts. Ian Poulter continues his resurgence. After gaining back his PGA Tour card in an unusual, miraculous manner, the Englishman has been on a roll. Following back-to-back top 15s at the Scottish and British opens, Poulter fires a final-round 64 to rocket to a third-place finish at 20 under. Gary Woodland places T-4 at 19 under, while Brandon Hagy, Tony Finau, Andres Gonzales and Robert Garrigus all tie for fifth at 18 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: How about two eagle hole-outs!

Gonzales had one at the par-4 fifth and Matt Every (T-14, 15 under) offered the other at the par-5 13th.

Buried it. 🎯 Add another name to the growing list of contenders today @RBCCanadianOpen.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/zMvmsTHfbd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2017

QUOTABLE: “It was magic, to be honest.” – Jhonattan Vegas, on his win

SHORT SHOTS: Garrigus posted a course-record-tying 10-under 62 in the third round to rocket into contention. Not as strong Sunday, but an eagle-birdie finish capped off his strong week at 18 under. … World No.1 Dustin Johnson shoots 67 to post four rounds in the 60s. He finishes in a tie for eighth at 17 under. … Keegan Bradley (final-round 65) and Vijay Singh (68) were among those to tie for 14th at 15 under. … Martin Flores, the 36-hole leader, goes 72-70 on the weekend to drop to a tie for 19th at 14 under. … Ryan Ruffels, 19, has a tough final round. He was 8 over for the day through 15 but did show great fight. He closes eagle-birdie-birdie to stem some of the bleeding. A closing 4-over 76 dropped him from T-5 to T-32. … Bubba Watson places T-42 at 9 under. … Mackenzie Hughes wins the race for low Canadian, as he posts at 10 under for a tie for 32nd. He beats out Graham DeLaet (T-48, 8 under) for that honor by two shots.

UP NEXT: We have two tournaments next week! The world's best will head off to Akron, Ohio, for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. An opposite-field event, the Barracuda Championship, will take place in Reno, Nev.

