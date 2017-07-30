What Jhonattan Vegas said after winning the RBC Canadian Open

Jhonattan Vegas posted a final-round 65 at Glen Abbey to capture the RBC Canadian Open for the second straight year. It was a wild victory.

The Venezuelan started the round three shots back but was actually in the lead when he reached the clubhouse. Then Charley Hoffman caught him late and Vegas would have to defeat him in a playoff for a third PGA Tour win. He did just that, hitting it over the green in two at the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, despite hitting the lip of a fairway bunker on the approach.

Here’s what Vegas, 32, had to say after going back-to-back at the Canadian Open:

On what he tweaked to win after missing his previous five cuts:

“I’ve been coming off a really long stretch of five missed cuts, not playing great golf. (I) did a little bit of change on my irons this week and it was magic, to be honest.”

On how he’s been able to keep his spirits up amidst recent struggles:

“I’m the type of person that never gets down on myself. I’m always fighting hard, always doing the right thing, always staying positive. As long as I stay on that frame of mind, I feel like things are going to go the right way.”

On what he thought when that bunker shot in the playoff hit the lip:

“You know what, when the club hit the ball, I knew that I hit it really solid, as solid as I could hit it. Obviously when I heard the clip, because obviously I didn’t see it, I knew that it was probably going to go in the water, because I didn’t know exactly how hard it hit it.

But then when I saw the ball in the air, it was still going really hard and forward. So obviously when I saw that it was going forward, I knew that it had a chance to go in but I knew it was going to be close.

Obviously a little bit of luck. The ball could have gone anywhere from there. But you know, like I said, sometimes you have to be aggressive and when you’re that aggressive, sometimes things go your way.”

• • •

Here’s video of Vegas’ full post-win press conference: