Jordan Smith wins European Open in playoff for 1st Euro Tour title

Jordan Smith lived up to expectations by winning the $2.35 million Porsche European Open. The Englishman defeated France’s Alexander Levy on the second hole of a sudden death playoff to earn his first European Tour victory.

Smith took the title with a birdie at the second extra hole, the par-5 18th, after the pair tied at 13-under 275. He holed a four-foot birdie putt for the victory after Levy missed his own birdie attempt from 20 feet.

The 24-year-old picked up a check for $392,000. More importantly, he earns a European Tour card until the end of the 2019 season.

Not bad for a guy in his rookie European Tour season.

“Speechless to be honest,” Smith said. “Coming into the week, I was a bit under the weather. I’ve been playing really lovely, I had a nice start to the season and this just tops it off.

“It’s a bit surreal, but I’m loving it. The whole week, tee to green, it’s the best I’ve played all year. I struggled a little bit on the greens, but it all came together at the right time.”

Levy, the defending champion, was looking for his fourth European Tour win. He missed a 3-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole that would have given him the title for the second successive year. He settled for a check for $261,000.

Smith has been a winner in waiting since his amateur days. Aficionados of British amateur golf tipped him to be a European Tour winner from his victory in the 2013 English Amateur Stroke Play Championship. That win helped him into the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team for the match at the National Golf Links on Long Island. Smith didn’t fare too well in the match, losing both his singles matches, his only two appearances in the competition.

His Walker Cup heartache didn’t affect his jump into the pro ranks. Smith topped the 2015 EuroPro Tour order of merit to gain a card for the European Challenge Tour. He topped last year’s Challenge Tour money list to earn his card for this year’s European Tour.

Now he’s a European Tour winner and joins a plethora of young English winners that includes Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Andy Sullivan and others.

Smith moves into the top 20 with this win, and into the reckoning for European Tour Rookie of the Year. He’ll face strong opposition from Jon Rahm for that title, but many won’t be surprised if Smith goes on to have an even better year than the young Spanish sensation.