VIDEO: Kevin Chappell whiffs shot during final round at Canadian Open

Kevin Chappell, we’ve been there. But we’re not contending for a PGA Tour win at the same time.

Chappell is currently looking to track down victory at the RBC Canadian Open, even though he had a whiff early in the round.

Yes, a whiff.

Chappell was in trouble after a poor tee shot left at Glen Abbey’s second in the final round Sunday and had some foliage interfering with his backswing as he looked to recover.

Despite trying his best, Chappell couldn’t overcome the intruding nature. The foliage affected his backswing to the point that he produced a straight whiff.

“That was a whiff.”

Props to admitting it right away, Kevin!

As No. 2 is a par 5, Chappell made a really good bogey after that whiff. He’s in contention on the back nine still, too.

Can he track down his second PGA Tour win? If he does, he’ll certainly be in a rare club of winning on the same day he completely missed the ball on one shot.