Paula Creamer, Laura Davies vie for Women's British Open spots Monday

Paula Creamer and Laura Davies will be among those trying to qualify on Monday for the Ricoh Women’s British Open. Final qualifying will be contested July 31 on The Castle Course in St. Andrews, where more than 100 players will vie for 22 spots.

Creamer comes into the event off a tie for 13th at the Aberdeen Asset Ladies Scottish Open. She hasn’t missed a Women’s British since turning professional in 2005.

World Golf Hall of Famer member Davies, 53, looks to extend her streak of 31 consecutive appearances at the WBO. She missed the cut in her last two Women’s British starts, but tied for ninth in 2014.

Other notable professionals in the field include Christina Kim, Bronte Law, Minea Blomqvist, Amy Boulden, Nicole Broch Larsen, Caroline Hedwall and Vicky Hurst. The strong contingent of amateurs includes Mathilda Cappeliez, India Clyburn, Julia Engstrom, Sophie Lamb, My Leander, Amanda Linner, Olivia Mehaffey, Kim Metraux, Linnea Strom, Dewi Weber and Annabel Wilson.

Mehaffey (10th), (13th) Engstrom and Strom (14th) are in the top 20 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Top-ranked Leona Maguire, who tied for 25th last year at Woburn, is exempt.

The 2017 Women’s British will be contested for the first time at Kingsbarns Golf Links on Aug. 3-6.