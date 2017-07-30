Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Live blog: 2017 RBC Canadian Open, final round

The PGA Tour is in Ontario, Canada, for the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey.

We are tracking all of Sunday’s action. Follow along…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

  • TELEVISION: Golf Channel, 1-2:30 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.
  • RADIO: PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATour.com, 1-6 p.m.
  • PGA TOUR LIVE: 2:30-6 p.m.
  • ON GOLFWEEK: Tour Tracker | All coverage

RBC Canadian Open tracker

UPDATE NO. 6 (4:05 p.m. ET): Poulter birdies No. 15 and has reached 19 under. He’s now one back! But with leaders having three par 5s left, Poulter might have to birdie out to have a chance.

UPDATE NO. 5 (3:25 p.m. ET): Here’s how Poulter moved within two. What a putt!

UPDATE NO. 4 (3:23 p.m. ET): The current leaderboard at the Canadian Open. Poulter just two back!

UPDATE NO. 3 (1:53 p.m. ET): Charley Hoffman birdies No. 1 to move to 18 under and retain his lead. Brandon Hagy makes an early eagle and a birdie to move to 17 under.

UPDATE NO. 2 (1:50 p.m. ET): Dustin Johnson is now just three back!

UPDATE NO. 1 (1:43 p.m. ET): Welcome! Here’s your current leaderboard in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open. The final group just teed off.

