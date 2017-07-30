Riviera's 18th will not be drivable par 4 at U.S. Amateur after all

The idea of a drivable par-4 18th at Riviera Country Club is no more.

A stir arose earlier this week when Ben Kimball, the tournament director for the U.S. Amateur, revealed that there was a possibility that Riviera’s par-4 18th could become a drivable par 4 for match play.

That possibility has passed. Curtis Strange, the former two-time U.S. Open champion who now works as an analyst and on-course reporter for Fox Sports’s coverage of USGA events, proclaimed via Twitter that the USGA will not be making this step toward a drivable par 4 at the U.S. Amateur.

Just received confirmation that #18 at Riviera for USAm will NOT play as drivable par 4 any day.Wise decision @USGA 4 players and Champ. ✌️ — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) July 29, 2017

Golf World later confirmed Strange’s assertion through USGA officials.

For those who were against this potential change – there were several – this is a bit of good news.

Of course, there is still another tweak in play. Kimball had said that there was also talk of turning the 503-yard, par-5 first into a par 4. It remains to be seen how that will shake out.

Riviera will co-host stroke-play qualifying at the U.S. Amateur with nearby Bel-Air Country Club on Aug. 14-15 before hosting the match-play rounds on Aug. 16-20.

At least we now know that Riviera’s 18th hole as it’s currently constructed will stay that way through the whole championship.