Sergio Garcia, Angela Akins get married in fun ceremony with green jacket

Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins have officially tied the knot.

After announcing an engagement earlier this year, the couple got married Saturday night in Texas – Akins’ home state.

In a recent newlywed game, Garcia and Akins showed there is certainly more for the pair to learn about one another.

Whatever the case, the happy couple is now betrothed in what appeared to be a pretty cool ceremony.

Kenny G performed and we know Rickie Fowler and girlfriend Allison Stokke were on hand.

In fact, here’s evidence of all that:

Garcia mentioned there was “a big possibility” he’d walk down the aisle wearing his Masters’ green jacket.

He doesn’t seem to be wearing his green jacket in this wedding photo:

But we can see here that Garcia was wearing the green jacket at some point in the wedding festivities:

The ceremony also included a fireworks show!

Appeared like a good time! Congrats, Sergio and Angela!