Tiger Woods posts photo hanging with kids and soccer stars Messi, Saurez

Tiger Woods most recently completed an intensive drug treatment program following his shocking DUI arrest.
And he has now reemerged in the public eye. Woods, 41, was at El Clasico Miami – a friendly between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium – on Saturday and posted photo evidence of that on Twitter.
That would be Woods, his children and their friends alongside Barcelona stars Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.
An excellent night for Suarez, who was part of a 3-2 win over Real Madrid and then got to meet an idol.
In a photo with Woods, Suarez posted a caption that translates to, “Finishing the tour with victory and a great photo of a great idol!”
Woods is still a long way off from returning to competitive golf, but it’s nice to see evidence of him back out in public!
