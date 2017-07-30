Winner's bag: Jhonattan Vegas, RBC Canadian Open

The clubs Jhonattan Vegas used to successfully defend his title at the 2017 RBC Canadian Open:
Driver: TaylorMade M2 (10.5 degrees), with nVentix Nunchuk X shaft
Fairway woods: Nike Vapor Speed (15, 19 degrees), both with nVentix Nunchuk X shafts
Irons: Mizuno MP-4 (3-PW), with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design 2016 prototype (54-degrees), with True Temper Project X 7.0 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design 2016 prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Comments