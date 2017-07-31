10 players to watch in the 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open

Kingsbarns Golf Club will play host to its first major championship Aug. 3-6, welcoming the world’s best to the Ricoh Women’s British Open. The course, situated roughly 7 miles from the center of St. Andrews, Scotland, has co-hosted the European Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship since 2001.

This marks the first time the LPGA has staged an event at Kingsbarns, which somewhat levels the playing field for those with slim WBO resumes.

Here are 10 players to watch in the British Women’s Open:

So Yeon Ryu

Rolex Ranking: 1

Best British Open finish: T-3 (2015)

Last three British Opens: T-17, T-3, T-8

Why she could win: ANA Inspiration champ hasn’t finished outside the top 15 in a major in her last eight starts. A two-time winner on LPGA this season, Ryu is starting to feel more comfortable in her role as No. 1. Her worst finish at a Women’s British: T-17.

Inbee Park

Rolex Ranking: 8

Best British Open finish: 1st (2015)

Last three British Opens: DNP, 1st, 4th

Why she could win: If there’s one thing we learned from the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, it’s to never underestimate Park. Sure, she missed the cut recently at Trump National (only her third MC in a major as a pro), but she was brilliant at Trump Turnberry and came close at Royal Birkdale and Royal Liverpool. Thrives in tough conditions.

Amy Yang

Rolex Ranking: 9

Best British Open finish: 4th (2011)

Last three British Opens: DNP, T-36, T-21

Why she could win: It’s got to happen at some point, right? One of only four players to finish in the top 15 in all three majors in 2017, Yang hasn’t placed worse than a share of eighth. Skipped last year’s Women’s British at Woburn to prepare for the Olympics. Finished in the top five in both 2010 and 2011 (Royal Birkdale and Carnoustie, two great tests).

Shanshan Feng

Rolex Ranking: 7

Best British Open finish: T-2 (2014)

Last three British Opens: T-17, T-24, T-2

Why she could win: Looked so solid at the U.S. Women’s Open until a triple-bogey on the 72nd hole. Feng’s strong mind and short memory suggest she has put that behind her. Already a winner on tour this season, it’s simply of matting of the putter getting hot.

Sung Hyun Park

Rolex Ranking: 5

Best British Open finish: T-50

Last three British Opens: T-50 (2016 only appearance)

Why she could win: In seven career major starts she has four top-six finishes, including a victory at this year’s U.S. Women’s Open. Newcomer to links golf (last year’s WBO was on a parkland course) will have much to learn. Lucky for her, she’s a quick study.

Lexi Thompson

Rolex Ranking: 3

Best British Open finish: T-8 (2016)

Last three British Opens: T-8, T-17, T-54

Why she could win: Only player on tour averaging below 69. Hasn’t had tons of success playing links golf, but really, she’s only had a few cracks at it. Most players on tour will see Kingsbarns for the first time this week, which helps her.

Carlota Ciganda

Rolex Ranking: 21

Best British Open finish: T-17

Last three British Opens: T-31, MC, T-29

Why she could win: She’s a different player after winning two LPGA events last fall. Coming off a top-five finish at the U.S. Women’s Open, the Spaniard to due to make another run.

Stacy Lewis

Rolex Ranking: 19

Best British Open finish: 1st (2013)

Last three British Opens: 4th, T-17, T-12

Why she could win: Good vibes will flow Lewis’ way, as she won the WBO down the road from Kingsbarns at the Old Course four years ago. She’s staying at the same place as 2013, the popular Dunvegan in the heart of St. Andrews. Perfect spot to forget the USWO weekend meltdown.

Jiyai Shin

Rolex Ranking: 30

Best British Open finish: 1st (2008 and 2012)

Last three British Opens: T-60, DNP, T-29

Why she could win: Made a run at the KPMG Women’s PGA, reminding that while Shin is playing full time in Japan now, she’s still a force. In 28 major championship appearances, she has 19 top-25s.

Charley Hull

Rolex Ranking: 25

Best British Open finish: T-12 (2014)

Last three British Opens: T-17, T-31, T-12

Britain's current best won her first adult championship on a links course (Turnberry) at age 9. At 21, Hull is a young pro but already boasts seven top-25 finishes at the majors, including a runner-up at the ANA.

(Note: This story appeared in the July 31, 2017 issue of Golfweek.)