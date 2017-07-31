Brandt Snedeker withdraws from WGC-Bridgestone due to injury

Brandt Snedeker’s issues continue and that means another week away from competitive golf.

As Golf Channel reports, Snedeker has withdrawn from this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational as he continues to nurse an ongoing injury to his sternum joint.

Snedeker, 36, withdrew from the British Open due to a rib injury and planned to have an MRI upon his return to Nashville. He would also bow out of the RBC Canadian Open.

Per Snedeker’s manager, doctors informed the golfer that acute arthritis in his sternum joint had caused the pain that had forced him to withdraw from those tournaments. Snedeker had a platelet-rich plasma injection last Monday but pain returned when he hit balls this weekend.

Snedeker remains optimistic he will compete in the PGA Championship, Wyndham Championship and FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Snedeker has four top-10 finishes this season on the PGA Tour and is currently 51st in the FedEx Cup standings.