Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Justin Rose. Disappointed at Royal Birkdale, but he has a good record at Firestone, which isn’t surprising considering his ballstriking talent.

Justin Rose. Disappointed at Royal Birkdale, but he has a good record at Firestone, which isn’t surprising considering his ballstriking talent. Also like: Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Paul Casey. Fowler checks all the boxes, while Scott is a past champion here. Also think Casey is playing way too well this year to not have a victory to show for it.

Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Paul Casey. Fowler checks all the boxes, while Scott is a past champion here. Also think Casey is playing way too well this year to not have a victory to show for it. Sleeper: Russell Henley. Just one top 10 in nine starts since Houston victory, but has been one good round away from a few more, including in all three majors this year. T-17 in 2015 was his best finish here in three starts. Ranks T-3 in GIR from 200-plus yards, 14 th in bogey avoidance and T-19 in par-4 scoring. Also has climbed to ninth in SGP.

Russell Henley. Just one top 10 in nine starts since Houston victory, but has been one good round away from a few more, including in all three majors this year. T-17 in 2015 was his best finish here in three starts. Ranks T-3 in GIR from 200-plus yards, 14 in bogey avoidance and T-19 in par-4 scoring. Also has climbed to ninth in SGP. DraftKings bargain: Satoshi Kodaira, $6,000. Made the cut at the U.S. Open, which is enough to warrant picking him at $6,000, especially knowing you’ll get four rounds out of him (unless he withdraws).

Satoshi Kodaira, $6,000. Made the cut at the U.S. Open, which is enough to warrant picking him at $6,000, especially knowing you’ll get four rounds out of him (unless he withdraws). Fade: Tyrrell Hatton. Five straight missed cuts. No thanks.

Kevin Casey