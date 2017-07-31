Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Justin Rose. Disappointed at Royal Birkdale, but he has a good record at Firestone, which isn’t surprising considering his ballstriking talent.
- Also like: Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Paul Casey. Fowler checks all the boxes, while Scott is a past champion here. Also think Casey is playing way too well this year to not have a victory to show for it.
- Sleeper: Russell Henley. Just one top 10 in nine starts since Houston victory, but has been one good round away from a few more, including in all three majors this year. T-17 in 2015 was his best finish here in three starts. Ranks T-3 in GIR from 200-plus yards, 14th in bogey avoidance and T-19 in par-4 scoring. Also has climbed to ninth in SGP.
- DraftKings bargain: Satoshi Kodaira, $6,000. Made the cut at the U.S. Open, which is enough to warrant picking him at $6,000, especially knowing you’ll get four rounds out of him (unless he withdraws).
- Fade: Tyrrell Hatton. Five straight missed cuts. No thanks.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Justin Rose. Will stick with the guy who I picked to win at Birkdale. A T-54 there was disappointing but uncharacteristic. His play has been strong all year, and as his record proves, Firestone is a good track for him.
- Also like: Adam Scott, Branden Grace and Alex Noren. The Aussie is a past champ and has mostly been in good form this year. Really like what I saw from Grace and Noren at the Open. Grace has also improved here each of the last few years, with a T-10 in 2016.
- Sleeper: Lee Westwood. Sneaky good T-27 at the Open and he had three top-15 finishes in his previous five starts. Get him while he’s feeling good.
- DraftKings bargain: Bill Haas, $6,900. His record at Firestone is OK, but Haas has been solid for months up until a missed cut at the Open. He’s in good form and a high finish is right around the corner.
- Fade: Thomas Pieters. He’s been hot and cold of late, and don’t love his game for Firestone.
