Jordan Spieth remains betting favorite to win PGA

Will Jordan Spieth complete the last leg of the career grand slam next week in Charlotte, N.C.? Bettors think so.

Here are the updated odds for the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook:

Jordan Spieth 7/1

Rory McIlroy 15/2

Dustin Johnson 10/1

Rickie Fowler 15/1

Jason Day 20/1

Hideki Matsuyama 20/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Brooks Koepka 25/1

Justin Rose 25/1

Henrik Stenson 25/1

Sergio Garcia 25/1

Adam Scott 30/1

Justin Thomas 30/1

Phil Mickelson 40/1

Matt Kuchar 40/1

Tommy Fleetwood 40/1

Marc Leishman 50/1

Paul Casey 50/1

Alex Noren 50/1

Branden Grace 50/1

Thomas Pieters 50/1

Bubba Watson 60/1

Daniel Berger 60/1

Patrick Reed 60/1

Louis Oosthuizen 60/1

Charley Hoffman 60/1

Brandt Snedeker 80/1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80/1

Charl Schwartzel 80/1

Kevin Kisner 80/1

Zach Johnson 80/1

Jason Dufner 80/1

Ian Poulter 80/1

Kevin Chappell 80/1

Jimmy Walker 100/1

Lee Westwood 100/1

J.B. Holmes 100/1

Brian Harman 100/1

Shane Lowry 100/1

Francesco Molinari 100/1

Gary Woodland 100/1

Tyrrell Hatton 125/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 125/1

Tony Finau 125/1

Bill Haas 125/1

Si Woo Kim 125/1

Keegan Bradley 125/1

Patrick Cantlay 125/1

Complete odds can be found here.