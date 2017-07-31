OWGR: Jhonattan Vegas moves into top 50, Jon Rahm to No. 6

Jhonattan Vegas’ victory Sunday at the RBC Canadian Open moved him into the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time.

Vegas, who beat Charley Hoffman in a playoff for his second straight win at Glen Abbey, jumped from No. 78 to No. 48. Hoffman moved to No. 31 while Ian Poulter used a third-place finish to climb to No. 62; Poulter started the year at No. 184.

Also moving up was Jon Rahm. The Spaniard didn’t play last week, but he still moved past Jason Day and into sixth in the world rankings. Day, who started the year at No. 1, dropped to seventh.

As for Tiger Woods, he is now No. 1,046, right behind England’s Charlie Bull and right in front of Australia’s Anthony Houston.