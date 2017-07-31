Paula Creamer Monday qualifies for Ricoh Women's British Open

The streak is intact, even if it took a little extra effort.

Paula Creamer fired a 4-under 68 Monday in final qualifying for the Ricoh Women’s British Open at The Castle Course in St. Andrews to earn a spot into the field.

The Monday qualifier featured 111 players vying for 22 spots into the field at Kingsbarns Golf Links. Creamer showed little nerves, as her 68 allowed her to find the early clubhouse lead. That score would end up earning her joint second for the day – more than enough to pass through.

Creamer, 30, has played in every Ricoh Women’s British Open, which will take place from Aug. 3-6, since 2005, the year she turned professional. That streak of 12 straight starts was in jeopardy until Creamer’s successful stab at qualifying Monday.

Creamer, a 10-time LPGA winner, has finished solo or joint third twice at the Ricoh Women’s British Open and possesses four total top 10s at the event. Her recent form had been suspect, Creamer had missed four of five cuts, but she then produced a T-13 showing at last week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open.

Ursula Wikstrom led all players in the qualifier with a 5-under 67. Tiffany Joh (68) and Laura Davies (70) were other notables to qualify.

Davies made it through a 14-for-11 playoff to earn her spot.