Prop odds for Steph Curry's Web.com Tour start at Ellie Mae Classic

By: Brentley Romine | July 31, 2017 11:30 am

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry will make his Web.com Tour debut at the Ellie Mae Classic this week. Here are some prop odds from BookMaker.eu:

(Note: -300, for example, means that $1 is earned for every $3 bet; +300 means that $3 is earned for every $1 bet; Over/under bets are 10/11 odds, meaning for every $11 bet, $10 is won.)

Will Curry make the cut? Yes (+900) / No (-2500)

Curry’s highest score in any round? Over, 79.5 / Under, 79.5

Curry’s lowest score in any round? Over, 76.5 / Under, 76.5

Curry’s highest score on any hole? Over, 7 / Under, 7

Curry’s lowest score on any hole? Over, 3 / Under, 3

How many birdies will Curry card in the event? Over, 2.5 / Under, 2.5

How many bogeys or worse will Curry card in the event? Over, 8.5 / Under, 8.5