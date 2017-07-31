Report: Rory McIlroy will have best man on bag for WGC-Bridgestone, PGA

With two of the year’s biggest tournaments in as many weeks and suddenly in need of a caddie, Rory McIlroy will reportedly call on the services of his best man.

According to a Telegraph report, McIlroy will have friend Harry Diamond on his bag for this week’s WGC-Bridgestone and next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. The decision comes after Monday’s news that McIlroy had reportedly split with longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald.

McIlroy and Fitzgerald had been together for nine years, nearly McIlroy’s entire pro career to date, including all four of McIlroy’s major victories. Their last tournament together was the British Open two weeks ago at Royal Birkdale, where McIlroy tied for fourth after crediting Fitzgerald for spurring him on after a 4-over start through six holes.

McIlroy and Diamond have been friends since childhood and grew up together in Holywood, Northern Ireland. He was the best man at McIlroy’s wedding to Erica Stoll in April. Diamond also caddied for McIlroy at the 2005 Irish Open and the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links.

It is unknown if Diamond will be a long-term caddie solution for McIlroy. Tommy Fleetwood has shown success this year with his best friend, Ian Finnis, on the bag. However, Diamond is a successful businessman, according to the Telegraph, owning and managing a number of pubs and clubs in Belfast.

The world’s fourth-ranked player, McIlroy is scheduled to address the media at 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday at Firestone Country Club. McIlroy’s management said McIlroy will not address his caddie situation until then.