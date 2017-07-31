Trump, honorary chairman of Presidents Cup: 'This will be the greatest of them all'

President Donald Trump was announced Monday by the PGA Tour as the honorary chairman for this year’s Presidents Cup.

Trump will be the 11th worldwide leader to serve as chairman for the biennial matches, set to take place Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.

“It is a great honor for me to be even a small part of the Presidents Cup,” Trump said in a statement. “I have watched it since the very first tournament in 1994. It gets better with age. This will be the greatest of them all.”

Since its debut in 1994, the Presidents Cup has also had former presidents Bill Clinton (2000), George W. Bush (2005) and Barack Obama (2009, ’13) serve as honorary chairmans.

This isn’t the only golf news involving Trump this year. Trump’s courses hosted two major championships in 2017, the Senior PGA at Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Va., near Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Women’s Open at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J. Trump attended the latter event.