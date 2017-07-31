Why Marty Dou's Web.com Tour victory was more than just a win

It’s so tough to win in professional golf, so the fact that Zecheng Dou captured the Web.com Tour’s Digital Ally Open on Sunday is an impressive feat in itself.

However, there’s more to the 20-year-old Dou’s victory.

Dou, who goes by Marty, shot 61-66 in a 36-hole Sunday to win by three shots at the Nicklaus Club at LionsGate in Overland Park, Kan., and become the first Chinese-born player to win on the Web.com Tour. The victory also means he will become the first player from China to earn his PGA Tour card, as Dou rocketed from No. 53 on the tour’s money list to 15th thanks to his $117,000 first-place prize.

“I was talking to my team and I didn’t know if I needed to keep practicing or get more experience on the Web.com Tour instead of trying to get to the PGA Tour so fast,” Dou told the Web.com Tour’s Royce Thompson. “I never thought I could win this year.”

Dou, who a year ago won four times on the PGA Tour China to earn his Web.com Tour card, added: “It’s a big honor to represent China and come play in the United States. Playing and learning from the best, competing and earning my Tour card, it feels amazing right now.”