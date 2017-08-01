Cobra F-MAX driver

For slower-swinging golfers looking to add yards to their tee shots, Cobra has released the F-MAX driver, which focuses on reducing weight to add speed.

Because increasing clubhead speed helps increase ball speed and distance, Cobra engineers did everything they could to reduce the weight of the F-MAX driver. And to maximize the potential of the forged Ti-6-4 titanium face insert, Cobra fitted all the F-MAX drivers with a 50-gram Cobra Superlite shaft. The women’s version comes standard with a 45-gram shaft. Most graphite driver shafts weigh between 60 and 90 grams.

“When it comes to the super game-improvement category, it can’t be overstated how important lightweight construction is to this category of player,” Tom Olsavsky, Cobra’s vice president of research and development, said in a release. “With the creation of F-MAX, we have focused on the concept that lighter means easier to hit, and we have gone to great lengths to ensure that even our components deliver superiority when it comes to reduced weight.”

The help these players reduce the likelihood of a slice, the F-MAX drivers have an internal weight pad positioned in the back-heel area of the head. It not only lowers the center of gravity, which helps get the ball higher into the air, it should encourage the face to rotate to a more closed position on the downswing.

While the F-MAX has a straight, non-adjustable hosel, for even more slice protection Cobra is offering an offset version of the F-MAX.

The F-MAX driver comes in 9.5-, 10.5- and 11.5-degree versions for men. There is a 15-degree women’s model. They should reach stores starting Aug. 18 for $299.