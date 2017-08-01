David Feherty's oldest son dies from overdose on 29th birthday

David Feherty posted some heartbreaking news via his Twitter account on Tuesday: his oldest son, Shey, had died of an overdose on his 29th birthday, July 29.

“My first born is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday,” Feherty tweeted. “Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on.”

My first born son is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday. Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on. — David Feherty (@Fehertwit) August 1, 2017

Shey William Feherty was the oldest of Feherty’s two sons with his first wife, Caroline DeWit. Feherty, 58, also has three children with his current wife, Anita.

Several golfers have reached out, including Sam Saunders, Tony Finau, John Senden and Rod Pampling. Also sending Feherty their thoughts and prayers: NFL Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith and actor Don Cheadle.

“Our love and prayers are with you all and our hearts break for your loss,” Pampling and his wife, Angela, wrote on Shey’s obituary guest book.

Said Smith via Twitter: “My friend, I’m so sorry to here the news of your son. My heart is hurting for you and your family. May the love of Christ comfort (you) all.”

Feherty, a former pro golfer and now a golf analyst who has battled substance abuse himself, has said in the past that alcoholism and mental illness run in his family.

Funeral services are set for noon Tuesday at Restland Abbey Chapel in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Center for Addiction and Recovery Studies.

“I met Shey at Sierra Tucson,” said friend Neil Edmondson. “A huge heart, an amazing spirit a beautiful human being. He enriched my life with his warmth, intellect, and especially his sense of humor. My world is better for having known Shey.”

Last November, Feherty’s father, Billy, died of Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 91.

Golf Channel also released a statement from NBC Sports chairman Mark Lazarus and NBC Sports golf president Mike McCarley via social media: “Our deepest condolences go out to David Feherty and his family on the passing of his oldest son, Shey. Family means everything to David, and his Golf Channel, NBC Sports and extended television family send their love and support at this difficult time.”