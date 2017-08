In light of Rory McIlroy parting ways with longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald and Phil Mickelson doing the same with Jim “Bones” Mackay in June, Golfweek and Newsweek contributor Eamon Lynch posed two questions on Twitter, asking Tour pros how many caddies they have had, and what was the longest tenure among them.

Some interesting and quirky replies, and it gives a decent cross section of how quickly caddies change:

How about former tour pros…..between the Canadian, Web and PGA tours, I had 2 pro jocks. — Arron Oberholser (@ArronOberholser) August 1, 2017

At least a dozen…I divorced one and killed one… Drank with the rest… — John Maginnes (@johnmaginnes) August 1, 2017

Including one week gigs I have had well over 50 different caddies. Longest tenure 11 years. 3 different guys 2 years on the bag. — Dicky Pride (@DickyPride) August 1, 2017

1) I think I've had 9 or 10 caddies that worked more than one week. 2) My current caddie has been on the bag since the spring of '01. — Bob Estes (@BobEstesPGA) August 1, 2017

JW has had 4 since turning pro. Each one at least a year. Andy Sanders since 2008. — Erin Walker (@tourwifetravels) August 1, 2017