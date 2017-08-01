Making Project X Hand Crafted graphite shafts

True Temper’s San Diego, Calif., office and warehouse are situated in a white building in a nondescript office park. All of the surrounding buildings look alike, and if you did not know True Temper was there, you would never realize it by the neighborhood. By design, corporate logos are few and far between in this area, as many of the neighboring companies are in high-tech industries where privacy and secrecy are an asset.

In the case of graphite shaft-maker Project X, which is a part of True Temper, this building is the place where work on hazardous materials takes place. Or, rather, HZRDUS, as in the Project X Hand Crafted HZRDUS Black, Yellow, Red and T1100 graphite shafts that are used on the PGA Tour.

There are several craft breweries in the area, like Green Flash Brewing Company, so when it came time to market the handmade shafts, the company touted them as being “hand-crafted” like the fine beers made by the local companies.

Golfweek’s David Dusek was recently given a tour of the factory by Don Brown, Project X’s director of innovation, and allowed to shoot video that details how Project X makes graphite shafts by hand in the 25-person San Diego facility.