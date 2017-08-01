Scotty Cameron Futura 5.5M putter

The newest addition to the Scotty Cameron Futura family is the 5.5M, a small mallet designed to appeal to golfers who want feel and forgiveness in a club designed to enhance an arced putting stroke.

The 5.5M has a 303 stainless steel body that holds a face plate milled from lightweight 6061 aluminum. The face wraps under the leading edge and becomes the sole. By having a heavier material around the perimeter of the aluminum, the 5.5M is more forgiving and resists twisting on off-center hits more effectively.

The head is 10 percent smaller than the Futura 7M, on which it is modeled. Like that larger-headed mallet, the 5.5M has a bar in the back that joins the extended areas in the heel and toe. That bar further elevates the moment of inertia.

The stainless steel weights in the toe and heel are not meant to be adjusted by consumers. They allow Scotty Cameron and custom-fitters the opportunity to use the same head and customize the swing weight based on player preference and the putter’s length.

The origins of the 5.5M are rooted in a visit Justin Thomas made to the Scotty Cameron Studio in 2016. Thomas had played a heel-toe weighted blade but had been putting poorly. He told Cameron he wanted something completely different. Cameron welded a short flare neck onto a small prototype mallet head, fitted it to Thomas and watched him go on to win three PGA Tour events with it in the first few months of the 2016-17 season.

Many mallets, both large and small, are face-balanced and designed to enhance a straight-back, straight-through stroke. However, the single-bend shaft on the 5.5M produces some toe hang, so it is ideally suited for players who have a stroke that goes inside the target line on the backswing, squares at impact and then goes back to the inside on the follow through.

“I would have never seen myself using something like this,” Thomas said, but the putter Cameron made for him matched the stroke that he naturally made, so it performed well.

The Futura 5.5M comes standard with a black Matador mid-size grip and will reach stores August 25 with a price of $379.