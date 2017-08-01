Solheim Cup 2017 scripting for Team USA

The U.S. Solheim Cup team will look to win a second straight Solheim Cup at the biennial matches Aug. 18-20 at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa.

As for what the team wears, it will use apparel from Antigua for the third Solheim Cup in a row.

Antigua’s Danielle Dellios led the design team on this year’s uniforms. The designs are more abstract than in recent years.

“Instead of coming up with designs that were solely ‘Americana’ in feeling, I decided to give the team a more sport-driven look,” Dellios said.

The Friday outfit for the first day of competition at the Solheim Cup features a new take on polka dots.

The red and white print Ascend polo is matched with the Ascend skort and short that sport a mirrored version of the same print, in white with red dots. The gradient dotted pattern creates an optical illusion.

The team will start Saturday’s matches wearing the Prize polo and skort. The polo features a zip placket and a solid white body with contrast navy color-printed insets. The print pattern is reminiscent of all-over sequins, minus the metallic effect.

The coordinating skort is printed all over with solid white welt pockets and waistband. Both the polo and skort feature a stretch jersey-knit fabric.

On Sunday, the team will don mostly white with an asymmetrical engineered printed navy and red triangle. The Pyramid polo features a snap placket with front and back printed panels.

The coordinating Pyramid short and skort feature the same print, with a star cut-out in the triangle pattern. The skort is made of a stretch jersey knit fabric, while the short is made from stretch twill woven fabric.