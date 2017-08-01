Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Steph Curry's odds of winning Ellie Mae Classic are VERY low

Think Steph Curry has a chance to win this week’s Ellie Mae Classic? Well, think again.

We’ve already shared with you the long odds of Curry even making the cut. Now, we present to you Bovada’s odds of Curry winning the Web.com Tour event at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif.: +250,000.

That means that if you have an extra $10, decide to bet it on Curry and the NBA superstar were somehow to win, you would win $25,000. One problem: you might have a better shot of winning the lottery.

It appears, though, that some people are already taking action on Curry as his odds are now +150,000, which are the same odds that former TCU golfer Paul Barjon has to win this week.

