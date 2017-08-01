WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 2017 field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Player
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Paul Casey
|1
|18
|Sergio Garcia
|2
|5
|Rickie Fowler
|3
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|4
|3
|Jordan Spieth
|5
|2
|Dustin Johnson
|6
|1
|Justin Rose
|8
|13
|Bernd Wiesberger
|9
|33
|Jon Rahm
|10
|6
|Marc Leishman
|11
|28
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12
|23
|Matt Kuchar
|13
|12
|Phil Mickelson
|14
|27
|Rory McIlroy
|17
|4
|Francesco Molinari
|18
|20
|Russell Henley
|19
|53
|Adam Scott
|20
|17
|Brooks Koepka
|21
|10
|Henrik Stenson
|23
|8
|Kyle Stanley
|24
|61
|Kevin Kisner
|25
|24
|Pat Perez
|26
|43
|Daniel Berger
|27
|19
|Alex Noren
|28
|9
|Brendan Steele
|29
|54
|Bill Haas
|31
|38
|Charley Hoffman
|32
|31
|Gary Woodland
|33
|42
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|34
|16
|Tommy Fleetwood
|36
|15
|Jason Day
|38
|7
|Branden Grace
|40
|32
|Jason Dufner
|43
|30
|Ross Fisher
|46
|40
|Adam Hadwin
|47
|56
|Zach Johnson
|48
|71
|Charl Schwartzel
|49
|21
|Brian Harman
|50
|26
|Patrick Reed
|51
|25
|J.B. Holmes
|52
|51
|Emiliano Grillo
|53
|49
|Justin Thomas
|56
|14
|Lee Westwood
|58
|55
|Ryan Moore
|59
|46
|Kevin Chappell
|60
|29
|Thomas Pieters
|65
|34
|Xander Schauffele
|66
|78
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|69
|41
|Chris Wood
|77
|64
|Tyrrell Hatton
|82
|22
|Satoshi Kodaira
|86
|121
|Mackenzie Hughes
|87
|112
|Andy Sullivan
|96
|70
|Hudson Swafford
|98
|95
|Bubba Watson
|101
|47
|Jimmy Walker
|102
|39
|Hideto Tanihara
|104
|52
|Billy Horschel
|108
|45
|Jhonattan Vegas
|115
|48
|Wesley Bryan
|124
|37
|Harold Varner III
|128
|152
|Rod Pampling
|144
|192
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|146
|86
|Russell Knox
|154
|50
|Si Woo Kim
|182
|35
|Scott Hend
|201
|107
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|206
|105
|Thongchai Jaidee
|214
|99
|Bryson DeChambeau
|240
|87
|Danny Willett
|285
|44
|Renato Paratore
|290
|119
|Sam Brazel
|383
|188
|Jeunghun Wang
|402
|72
|Paul Lawrie
|411
|364
|Andres Romero
|432
|174
|Shaun Norris
|603
|278
