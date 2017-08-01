Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational 2017 field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

 Player Golfweek/Sagarin OWGR
 Paul Casey 1 18
 Sergio Garcia 2 5
 Rickie Fowler 3 11
 Hideki Matsuyama 4 3
 Jordan Spieth 5 2
 Dustin Johnson 6 1
 Justin Rose 8 13
 Bernd Wiesberger 9 33
 Jon Rahm 10 6
 Marc Leishman 11 28
 Louis Oosthuizen 12 23
 Matt Kuchar 13 12
 Phil Mickelson 14 27
 Rory McIlroy 17 4
 Francesco Molinari 18 20
 Russell Henley 19 53
 Adam Scott 20 17
 Brooks Koepka 21 10
 Henrik Stenson 23 8
 Kyle Stanley 24 61
 Kevin Kisner 25 24
 Pat Perez 26 43
 Daniel Berger 27 19
 Alex Noren 28 9
 Brendan Steele 29 54
 Bill Haas 31 38
 Charley Hoffman 32 31
 Gary Woodland 33 42
 Rafa Cabrera Bello 34 16
 Tommy Fleetwood 36 15
 Jason Day 38 7
 Branden Grace 40 32
 Jason Dufner 43 30
 Ross Fisher 46 40
 Adam Hadwin 47 56
 Zach Johnson 48 71
 Charl Schwartzel 49 21
 Brian Harman 50 26
 Patrick Reed 51 25
 J.B. Holmes 52 51
 Emiliano Grillo 53 49
 Justin Thomas 56 14
 Lee Westwood 58 55
 Ryan Moore 59 46
 Kevin Chappell 60 29
 Thomas Pieters 65 34
 Xander Schauffele 66 78
 Matthew Fitzpatrick 69 41
 Chris Wood 77 64
 Tyrrell Hatton 82 22
 Satoshi Kodaira 86 121
 Mackenzie Hughes 87 112
 Andy Sullivan 96 70
 Hudson Swafford 98 95
 Bubba Watson 101 47
 Jimmy Walker 102 39
 Hideto Tanihara 104 52
 Billy Horschel 108 45
 Jhonattan Vegas 115 48
 Wesley Bryan 124 37
 Harold Varner III 128 152
 Rod Pampling 144 192
 Thorbjørn Olesen 146 86
 Russell Knox 154 50
 Si Woo Kim 182 35
 Scott Hend 201 107
 Fabrizio Zanotti 206 105
 Thongchai Jaidee 214 99
 Bryson DeChambeau 240 87
 Danny Willett 285 44
 Renato Paratore 290 119
 Sam Brazel 383 188
 Jeunghun Wang 402 72
 Paul Lawrie 411 364
 Andres Romero 432 174
 Shaun Norris 603 278

