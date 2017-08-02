Brooks Koepka, caddie had surprising conversation during U.S. Open final round

Ever wonder what @BKoepka and his caddie talked about between shots at the U.S. Open? Vacation. pic.twitter.com/BX0ug0Qiad — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2017

As if Brooks Koepka could be any calmer under pressure, the 2017 U.S. Open champion revealed a conversation he and his caddie, Richard Elliott, had before Koepka’s approach shot on the 15th hole during the final round at Erin Hills earlier this summer.

No, the pair didn’t just talk about golf shots, or what it would be like for Koepka to win a major championship. Instead, they discussed potential vacation spots for this fall, Koepka revealed Wednesday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

“Right before we hit that shot to the back-right pin, yeah, we were trying to figure out where we were going to go on vacation this year,” Koepka said. “We had talked about like Vietnam, maybe? We usually do a vacation like kind of (around) October, November, go over for a week, go somewhere in Asia. We were trying to figure out the best place to go because we’ve already been to Thailand, been to Bali; where else would we want to go? Like all these cool places.

“So that was the conversation that we were having before we hit the shot. … Then he handed me the club and then we hit it and he just said “good shot,” and we continued the conversation.”

Then Koepka birdied the hole en route to capturing his first major title.