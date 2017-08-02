Going low the name of the game in Round 2 at Western Amateur

Live scoring

Ruben Sondjaja leads the Western Amateur’s stroke-play portion after two rounds, but the Australian wasn’t the only player to go low Wednesday at Skokie Country Club in Glencoe, Ill.

Sondjaja shot 7-under 64 to move to 12 under. His round was equaled by Oklahoma junior Brad Dalke, who used his 64 to climb to 11 under. But those rounds weren’t even the low for the day.

John Pak, a Florida State signee, fired a 63 to vault to third place at 10 under. Min Woo Lee, last year’s U.S. Junior champ from Australia, is fourth at 8 udner after a 65 in Round 2.

All of those players are safely into Thursday’s 36-hole day at Skokie. The top 44 and ties made the cut after 36 holes, and the field will be cut again after 72 holes to determine the 16 players who will move on to match play.

Among the notables still alive are several Walker Cup hopefuls: Nick Hardy, Collin Morikawa, Dawson Armstrong and Jimmy Stanger are all 5 under; Cameron Champ is 4 under; Scottie Scheffler is 3 under; and Theo Humphrey and Doug Ghim at 1 under.

Also making the cut is the world’s top-ranked amateur Joaquin Niemann at 6 under, along with highly ranked juniors Ricky Castillo (6 under), Karl Vilips (6 under) and Davis Shore (4 under).

Among the notables going home are several more Walker Cup hopefuls: defending Western Am champ Dylan Meyer and defending U.S. Mid-Am champ Stewart Hagestad at 1 over (though Hagestad shot 66 in Round 2); Sam Burns at 2 over; and Braden Thornberry at 7 over.