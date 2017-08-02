Jordan Spieth on 13th-hole drive at British Open: 'It really wasn't that bad'

"I'm capable of hitting worse shots than that."@JordanSpieth wants to set the record straight about his tee shot on No. 13 at The Open. pic.twitter.com/fSq3czy8Eh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2017

Jordan Spieth wants to set the record straight: his wayward drive on the 13th hole Sunday at Royal Birkdale was bad, but it wasn’t that bad.

Spieth missed his tee shot right on the par-4 hole during the final round of the British Open, his ball hitting a spectator and bouncing onto a mound. Spieth took an unplayable and ended up dropping his ball on the driving range. The rest is history as Spieth walked away with only a bogey and then played his final five holes in 5 under to win the Claret Jug.

During his press conference Wednesday for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Spieth explained that his drive was only 20 yards off line, not 100 yards as television commentators suggested.

“The one on 13, I’ll say it now because on coverage it was quoted as being 100 yards right,” Spieth said. “It was not 100 yards right because our fairway is the right rough on that hole. So essentially you try to hit the right rough.”

Spieth played a fade on the hole, but bailed out and left his clubface open. Water getting between his ball and the clubface didn’t help, either.

The result:

“I missed my right side of the fairway by 20 yards-ish and it hit the guy in the head and then went over the next mound,” Spieth said. “So essentially it was 20 yards off line. I hit balls further off line than that on a regular basis.

“But where it ended up and what it looked like compared to the fairway for viewership was way off line. It really wasn’t that bad. I mean, it wasn’t a good shot. It was a foul ball to the right, but I need to back myself up here in saying that I’m capable of hitting worse shots than that.”