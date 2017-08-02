Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Martin Kaymer withdraws from PGA Championship

Martin Kaymer won’t win a second PGA Championship next week at Quail Hollow.

According to the Associated Press, the 2010 PGA champion has withdrawn from the Aug. 10-13 championship in Charlotte, N.C., because of a left-shoulder injury. Kaymer also withdrew from this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Kaymer’s brother, Phillip, told the AP that Kaymer has tendon inflammation in his upper biceps and doctors have recommended a 10-day break from golf. A full recovery is expected, Phillip Kaymer said.

Kaymer is expected to return for the Made in Denmark on Aug. 24.

