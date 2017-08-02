President Trump on Jordan Spieth: 'He's in with Tiger and Jack'

President Donald Trump sat down with the Wall Street Journal last week and weighed in on Jordan Spieth’s 2017 British Open victory, as well as concern over a hypothetical Scottish independence vote and what it would mean for golf.

According to a full transcript of the interview released by Politico, Trump was watching Jordan Spieth early in the final round at Royal Birkdale when Speith started 3 over through four holes.

“I saw his first four holes. And I said, man, that’s the end of that, because – you know?” Trump said. “So for a guy to go – you know, to me, that’s almost worse than, like, a triple bogey, because – but for a guy to go through these horrible holes, hit a bad drive like I’ve never seen – I mean, he was 150 yards right. … For a tour pro it was very unusual. But for a guy to then go birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie, that’s a special …”

WSJ editor-in-chief Gerard Baker then mentioned that Spieth could become the youngest player ever to complete the career grand slam with a win in next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

“Well, he’s actually sort of – he’s in with Tiger (Woods) and Jack (Nicklaus),” Trump said. “He’s essentially even, you know, with a number of terms and a number of majors.”

Woods was 24 when he finished the last leg of the career grand slam by winning the 2000 British Open at St. Andrews. Spieth turned 24 last week.

Trump also discussed the potential of a second Scottish independence referendum, which first minister Nicola Sturgeon has placed on hold for now, wondering about the golf implications if Scotland ever voted to leave the U.K.

“One little thing, what would they do with the British Open if they ever got out?” Trump said. “They’d no longer have the British Open. … Scotland. Keep it in Scotland.”