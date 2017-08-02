Steph Curry says he'll need a pair of career rounds to make Web.com Tour cut

What will it take from Steph Curry for the Golden State Warriors guard to make the cut at this week’s Ellie Mae Classic?

“It would probably require me to play two of the best rounds I’ve probably played in my life,” Curry said Tuesday while addressing the media at TPC Stonbrae in Hayward, Calif.

Curry will play this week’s Web.com Tour event on a sponsor exemption. He will be paired with Stephan Jaeger and Sam Ryder for the first two rounds.

The NBA star played a practice round with Web.com Tour players Taylor Moore and Nick Rousey, and said he really learned a lot from the experience. He also has tapped other Web.com Tour and PGA Tour pros for advice leading into this week.

“I’ve actually got to write it all down,” Curry said, “because my head was spinning a little bit just because when you hear the pros kind of talk about what their expectations are going into a tournament, their swing thoughts, little tidbits of information that I necessarily wouldn’t have otherwise known, you all have those like crazy a‑ha moments and then it’s just about figuring out how to execute. … Hopefully I can take a couple of those swing tips and thoughts and put it in my back pocket for this week.”

"That's the money shot, right there." 👌@StephenCurry30 helped us set the camera for his tee shot on No. 18 @EllieMaeClassic. pic.twitter.com/rj94ez6jIC — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 1, 2017

Curry, who teed it up in the American Century Championship last month, is coming off a trip to China with Under Armour. Because of his traveling schedule, Curry isn’t as prepared for this week as he would like to be.

He also skirted a question about his best score at TPC Stonebrae, a course he’s played several times but not at all this summer.

“If any of the pros followed my practice regimen leading into this tournament I’m pretty sure – I know they have a lot of talent – they’d probably be very under prepared,” Curry said.

Curry knows he’s a longshot to make the cut. But all he can do is try his best and enjoy the opportunity. The tournament certainly is loving having Curry in the field, as ticket sales and media attendance this year destroyed previous highs.

“I would obviously like to make the cut and see if that’s in the cards,” Curry said, “but I’ve gotten a lot of advice from some of the pros out here, some of the guys I know on the PGA Tour and they basically just say take your time, be patient, and just stay in the moment because a lot can happen.”

Just don’t expect any “Splash Brothers”-like celebrations.

“I highly doubt I’ll hit a good shot, drop my club and go chest-bump my playing partner.”