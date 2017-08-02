Tiger Woods returns to gym, social media with a flourish

Tiger Woods has endured a rough 2017. It began with his withdrawal in Dubai, and continued by missing the Masters, U.S. and British Open, another back surgery, his DUI arrest, subsequent rehab, and his disappearance from the world of golf.

His return to social media has begun. It started during the weekend when he was photographed with his children and a pair of soccer legends: Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in Miami.

Tuesday, Woods posed for Instagram user Ollie St. John at a gym in the Bahamas.

Since his arrest on Memorial Day, he said he completed a “private intensive program” to deal with pain medication management.