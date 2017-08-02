Tony Romo misses Western Amateur cut, failing to break 80

Tony Romo is trunk slamming early at the Western Amateur.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback failed to break 80 in two rounds of stroke-play at Skokie Country Club in Glencoe, Ill. Romo followed a 9-over 80 with a second-round 81 on Wednesday to finish at 19 over.

With second-round play still going on, Romo was ahead of just three players in the 156-player field.

Romo made just three birdies in 36 holes. He also finished poorly both days. On Tuesday, he made a bogey on No. 15 and then carded two straight triple bogeys, at No. 17 and 18, to shoot 9 over instead of 2 over. Then on Tuesday he double-bogeyed No. 8 and tripled the par-3 ninth to finish the round 10 over instead of 5 over.

His playing competitors, Stewart Hagestad and Brad Dalke, are 1 over and 11 under, respectively, after two rounds.

The field will be cut to the low 44 and ties after Wednesday.