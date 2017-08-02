Why PGA Championship could be Adam Scott's last event of PGA Tour season

Next week’s PGA Championship could be the last time golf fans see Adam Scott compete on the PGA Tour this season.

Scott’s wife, Marie, is expecting the couple’s second child on Aug. 19 and Scott is planning on skipping the first two FedEx Cup playoff events, Scott told the Golf Channel on Wednesday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. (Scott and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Bo Vera Scott, in February 2015.)

Of course, Scott is currently ranked 70th in the FedEx Cup standings and only the top 70 qualify for the third playoff event, the BMW Championship on Sept. 14-17.

That makes these next two events, this week at Firestone and next week at Quail Hollow, important for Scott – play well and Scott will have enough of a cushion to qualify for the BMW without playing The Northern Trust (Aug. 24-27) and Dell Technologies Championship (Sept. 1-4); not play well and Scott will have a lengthy break before the Presidents Cup. (Scott is third in the International Presidents Cup standings.)

“It’s a little unknown,” Scott said of his end-of-the-season schedule. “Hopefully everything stays on track and due dates stay the same and I’ll be at the PGA for sure next week, and after that I don’t know. My FedEx Cup ranking at the moment isn’t really high enough to see me getting in the BMW with not playing the first two. … I certainly won’t be at the first two FedEx Cup events, and if I’m not (qualified for the next event) then I’ll be having quite an extended break and I don’t know then when I’ll play next.”

Scott won the WGC-Bridgestone in 2011, but he hasn’t been his best this season. Since the beginning of 2017, he has dropped from seventh to now 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking while posting just three top 10s, though two of them came at then Masters and The Players.

“I wish it was better than how it was, obviously,” Scott said of the state of his game. “I just seemed to play OK every week and not threaten anything much. It’s little bits of everything, you know, I think something’s gotta click; you’ve gotta find that spark somewhere, and hopefully it’s here this week.”