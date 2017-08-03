Adam Scott will not have Steve Williams on bag for PGA

Adam Scott will not have Steve Williams on his bag in a major championship for the first time in more than two years as the Aussie has opted to use part-time caddie David Clark for next week’s PGA Championship, according to the Australian Associated Press.

The last major Williams missed as Scott’s caddie was the 2015 Masters. Clark is on Scott’s bag this week at the WGC-Bridgestone, as well. According to the AAP, Scott hasn’t fired Williams but rather is looking to shake things up.

“‘Clarkey’ is caddying next week,” Scott said. “He hasn’t caddied for me for 15 weeks so he needed to come out here. He’s only caddied five times for me this year. It’s very difficult; you have to balance two caddies.”

Williams, who caddied for Tiger Woods in 13 of Woods’ 14 major victories and looped for Scott for Scott’s win at the 2013 Masters, had been part-time, as well, since the beginning of 2015. Williams initially retired then, but Scott talked Williams into caddying for big events.

This has been the summer of player-caddie news. Phil Mickelson and longtime caddie Jim Mackay parted ways in June, and earlier this week Rory McIlroy announced a split with his longtime caddie, J.P. Fitzgerald.

Scott, 37, is 70th in FedEx Cup points this season. The PGA could be his last event of the PGA Tour season as Scott plans to miss the first two playoff events as his wife gives birth to the couple’s second child.

“There has been a lot of average golf; it’s frustrating because I haven’t been able to put it all together,” Scott said.