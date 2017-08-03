Dustin Johnson hits drive 439 yards, (possibly) longest on PGA Tour in 4 years

Dustin Johnson’s length is ridiculous, but this is just another level.

The par-5 16th at Firestone Country Club’s South Course has been known to court some enormous drives. The hole in fact has been the location of the longest drive on the PGA Tour each of the last three seasons (Justin Thomas, 2015-16: 414 yards; Bernd Wiesberger, 2014-15: 428 yards; Bubba Watson, 2013-14: 424 yards).

Well, let’s probably make that four … because Johnson smacked one 439 yards off the tee on this hole in Thursday’s opening round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

439 yards. @DJohnsonPGA just hit the longest drive on TOUR since 2013. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 3, 2017

Again … 439 yards. Yes, this hole is sloped to encourage massive shots off the tee, but that is still truly incredible. It registers as the longest drive on the PGA Tour since 2013, when Phil Mickelson hit one 450 yards at the par-4 17th at Doral’s Blue Monster course in Round 1 of the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship.

It led to this display of classic Mickelson wizardry.

Matters do get a little tricky here, as Marc Leishman actually hit a drive 444 yards earlier this year at the par-5 12th at Austin (Texas) Country Club during the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. None of the massive drives from that hole, though, appear on the PGA Tour’s longest drives stat.

So as it stands, Johnson’s 439-yard wallop is the longest since Mickelson’s in 2013. This would also give Johnson the two longest drives of the season by PGA Tour stats, as he was already the leader in the category thanks to a 428-yard drive at the par-5 18th during the SBS Tournament of Champions.

As the ball ended up in the rough, the World No. 1 actually laid up from here on the 661-yard par 5. But he still made birdie on the hole.