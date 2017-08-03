Jordan Spieth tries 'something stupid,' makes miraculous recovery from trees

When you have Jordan Spieth’s magic, you get bold and everything still turns your way.

Spieth fired a 3-under 67 in the opening round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, putting himself in a tie for third just two back. He seems to be picking up right where he left off after back-to-back wins at the Travelers Championship and the British Open.

And that includes his incredible ability to get out of trouble.

We’ve all heard plenty about Spieth’s bunker hole-out to win the Travelers. Then there’s his incredible bogey at the Open (but here’s an inside account, anyway) and his insane follow-up stretch of 5 under in four holes to take the title. (He also was able to defend his initial miss at 13.)

But he added to his growing list of escape acts Thursday at Firestone Country Club’s South Course.

After rolling in back-to-back monster birdie putts at Nos. 5 and 6, Spieth (who started at No. 10) was 3 under. Then he flailed a drive right at No. 8 and put himself in danger of a late bogey. Actually, maybe even worse as he decided he was going to try an incredibly risky shot through trees.

Watch below for Spieth’s funny commentary on the situation (especially note his command to caddie Michael Greller) and the amazing shot he pulls off:

In the trees, trying something stupid, casually knock it to about 20 feet and make an easy par. Ho-hum in Spieth World.

Spieth gave his thoughts post-round, too, about his thought process there, noting that the pitching wedge he needed for this shot 148 yards from the hole worked out as the hole he saw to escape was about at pitching wedge height.

He also added that he had been in this area before.

“I hit it in a very similar place yesterday in the practice round, and I was looking for a gap and couldn’t find one and I tried to hit the cut around and it went straight up into the tree in the practice round. So I was like, ‘You know why not try it today … on the day that actually matters,’ ” Spieth said, with a smile.

As for that exchange with Greller, Spieth had the instantly famous “Go get that!” command to his caddie at the Open in a humorous ode to history.

This instance Thursday wasn’t historical, but it shows Spieth and Greller still don’t lack intrigue or humor in their relationship.

“Very, very difficult shot, one that Michael, he walks over, he goes, ‘Where in the world are you looking here?'” Spieth said. “I said, ‘Mike, just set the bag down, and go stand over there and watch this.’ I just didn’t want him vetoing, I didn’t want him saying anything.”

Even when tempting the golf gods, Spieth still comes out clean. Is there anything this 24-year-old CAN’T do?