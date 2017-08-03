Noah Goodwin, Rayhan Thomas headline Junior Presidents Cup qualifiers

Twenty-two of the 24 players set to take part in the inaugural Junior Presidents Cup were determined on Thursday.

U.S. Junior Amateur champion Noah Goodwin is among the 11 players now qualified for the David Toms-captained U.S. team, which will take on the International team captained by Trevor Immelman, in the Sept. 25-26 matches at Plainfield Country Club in Edison, N.J.

Rayhan Thomas, a semifinalist at the U.S. Junior, led the International standings.

U.S. team qualification was determined by the Rolex AJGA Rankings while the International team selection was based on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The final member of each team will be announced in conjunction with the Presidents Cup captain’s selections on Sept. 6.

Here is a look at the qualifiers:

U.S.

Noah Goodwin, Corinth, Texas (2018)

Trent Phillips, Inman, S.C. (2018)

William Mouw, Chino, Calif. (2019)

Garrett Barber, Stuart, Fla. (2018)

Cole Hammer, Houston, Texas (2018)

Prescott Butler, Old Westbury, N.Y. (2018)

Canon Claycomb, Bowling Green, Ky. (2020)

Turner Hosch, Dallas, Texas (2019)

Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (2018)

Eugene Hong, Orlando, Fla. (2018)

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (2018)

International

Rayhan Thomas, India (2019)

Karl Vilips, Australia (2020)

Fred Lee, Australia (2017)

Garrick Higgo, South Africa (2017)

Sean Maruyama, Japan (2018)

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Thailand (2018)

Christo Lamprecht, South Africa (2019)

Naraajie Emerald Ramadhan, Indonesia (2018)

Joshua Armstrong, Australia (2017)

Wocheng Ye, China (2018)

Luca Filippi, South Africa (2017)