Reactions were mixed when it was announced Steph Curry would tee it up at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic, but his opening-round 74 Thursday at TPC Stonebrae left several peers seriously impressed.

He even proved Steve Wheatcroft wrong – Wheatcroft tweeted earlier this week that there was “no chance in hell” Curry would break 76 and encouraged people to take the over in Vegas. So much for that.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction to Curry’s debut.

I'll be the first to admit when I was wrong. I was WAY wrong on @StephenCurry30 this week. VERY impressive out there. Beat some good players — Steve Wheatcroft (@wheatiePGA) August 3, 2017

.@StephenCurry30 making 3 birdies and shooting +4 is super impressive. Great golfer but things can be tougher inside the ropes. Well done — Ben Crane (@bencranegolf) August 3, 2017

Gutsy day from @StephenCurry30, proved A LOT of people wrong. Dude has game! And I'm sneaky glad he bogied 18 so I didn't tie him today 😂😂 https://t.co/duASL4GEb5 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) August 3, 2017

1st golf scoring I checked out today from all tournaments was @StephenCurry30 @WebDotComTour. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) August 3, 2017

This Steph Curry thing is great for golf. I wish there was some place to watch it but I'm actually refreshing my phone checkin on him — max homa (@maxhoma23) August 3, 2017