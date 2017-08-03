Sangmoon Bae will reportedly return to golf next month as military duty ends

It looks like Sangmoon Bae will be back on the links soon.

Bae’s manager has told Golf Channel that his client has decided to play in a Korean PGA Tour event next month.

The South Korean has been fulfilling a mandatory two-year military obligation in his home country since shortly after the 2015 Presidents Cup. But that obligation is set to finish up on Aug. 16, freeing Bae up to return to competitive golf.

How big of an effect will that two-year absence have?

Remember that Bae was 29 at the time his duty started and already had two PGA Tour wins to his name. He reached as high as No. 26 in the Official World Golf Ranking and of course was on the International squad for the 2015 Presidents Cup – where he went 2-1-1.

Now 31, Bae will have some rust to get rid of, but it’s worth noting that there’s evidence he did play at least a little golf during his military stint.

Bae also returns with full status for the 2017-18 PGA Tour season under a major medical and family crisis exemption. As Golf Channel notes, Bae currently is planning to return to the PGA Tour starting with the fall portion of the 2017-18 season.