Solheim Cup staples Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel trying to build their cases in Scotland

KINGSBARNS, Scotland – It’s strange to imagine a Solheim Cup without Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel. Downright un-American, some would say.

Creamer turns 31 on Aug. 5 and Pressel is 29. They’ve been staples on America’s Solheim Cup teams for the past decade, bringing pep talks, ribbons and grit to the team room. And a boatload of points. Creamer actually qualified as a tour rookie in 2005 and trounced Laura Davies, 7 and 5, in singles.

On Tuesday in St. Andrews, Creamer and Pressel recreated a scene from the 2007 Women’s British, doing cartwheels near the Swilken Bridge. Creamer had to Monday qualify for a major for the first time in her professional career this week. It felt good to produce under the gun, advancing to the Women’s British with a round of 68 over the Castle Course.

Creamer opened the Ricoh Women’s British Open with a 71, and Pressel posted her lowest score, a 68, since late June.

Two weeks ago U.S. captain Juli Inkster was asked about their chances of making the team on a media conference call. She didn’t mince words.

“They have had a little over two years to get their games together, and it just hasn’t come to fruition for them,” said Inkster. “It’s not that they haven’t worked hard; they just haven’t seemed to put it together.

“They know that I have to take the best players that for the other 11 or ten girls, I have to take the best players that I think we can win with. And you know, would I like Paula and Morgan on the team? Yeah, because I know what I’m getting with them. I know their passion and I know their games, but they haven’t shown me anything. I’ve got to at least see something from them.”

Creamer believes a lot has changed since that phone call. She spent two days on the range with swing coach Gary Gilchrist before heading to last week’s Aberdeen Asset Scottish Ladies Open and clamped down on a swing thought. She wasn’t retaining the angle on her downswing. Creamer went from “lost” to hitting it flush.

“It’s a swing thought that can stay around for a long time,” she said.

Creamer tied for 13th at the Scottish Open. She believes she’s still in the running, noting that her form wasn’t great two years ago when Inkster picked her, and the captain put her out first on Friday and in the anchor position on Sunday.

“I know I can do it,” said Creamer. “I know I can pull my own weight. But we’ll see what Juli’s decision is at the end of the week, but hopefully I’m there to represent because I know I won’t let my team down.”

Pressel was more reserved in how she answered questions about the Solheim, but it was written all over her face what being part of that team means to her.

“It’s been a struggle this year, and I just really would love to continue to play well this week, and that’s my plan,” said Pressel, “not really too much worried about Solheim. Whatever happens will happen, and it’ll take care of itself.”

Interestingly, a teenage rookie is a favorite to nab one of Inkster’s picks. The captain has spoken highly of Nelly Korda for months and has invited her to participate in every Solheim function. Korda hits it long and makes a lot of birdies and eagles. The same can be said of Angel Yin, another teen rookie.

Angela Stanford, 39, the player who took down Suzann Pettersen in Germany, has also competed in every Solheim since 2007.

Will Inkster look toward the future or place more emphasis on experience?

When asked how she’d value form on links-style courses looking ahead to Iowa, the captain said this:

“Someone, say, way in the pack comes out and finishes second or third in the British Open, I mean, would I pick them? It just all depends on who it is. But for me, I think this last two months, three months, kind of tells the tale. All these girls have had the same amount of time to make their points and same amount of tournaments to play in.”

Time has very nearly run out.