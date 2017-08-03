VIDEO: Steph Curry imitates Spieth's 'Go get that!' after birdie putt

Considering Steph Curry is an NBA player who came into the Ellie Mae Classic with little preparation, posting a 4-over 74 in his Web.com Tour debut is pretty remarkable.

He even put an imitation in there, too.

Curry, 29, made three birdies Thursday, the most important of which came at TPC Stonebrae’s par-3 sixth, his 15th hole of his first round.

The NBA star was coming off a double bogey and had fallen to 4 over. This was a crucial part of his day. Curry stemmed the tide by draining a 20-footer for birdie.

Did Curry know how important that putt was? Oh, absolutely. We can tell because Curry didn’t do any normal celebration after draining that one … he mimicked Jordan Spieth’s already famous “Go get that!” gesture from his British Open win.

Hey @JordanSpieth, look what you started. @StephenCurry30 playfully tells caddie to "go get that" after sinking birdie putt pic.twitter.com/dQcjYgiRmL — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) August 3, 2017

As it was with Spieth, Curry was of course doing this to his caddie all in good fun. Curry explained the reaction in full after the round.

“I have to take advantage of those opportunities because they don’t happen very often,” Curry quipped. “I saw that right out of Jordan’s playbook at Royal Birkdale and (my caddie) was a good sport about it and went and grabbed the ball out of the hole for me.”

Basketball, golf, imitations … it seems there are few talents Curry doesn’t have.