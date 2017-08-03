Steph Curry impresses in opening-round 74 at Web.com Tour event

Steph Curry may not win in his Web.com Tour debut, but he proved Thursday that he’s got serious game.

The 29-year-old NBA star made three birdies in his opening round at the Ellie Mae Classic, firing a 4-over 74 at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, Calif. In a morning wave of 78 players, it appears Curry will best eight of them. (With the afternoon wave started, Curry is T-141 among all players currently.)

For most, that’s not satisfying. But for an NBA player listed around a 2 handicap when his commitment was announced in June making his Web.com Tour debut with admitted little preparation and needing “two of the best rounds” of his life just to survive the cut? That’s really impressive.

There was plenty of pre-tournament buzz regarding Curry’s sponsor exemption into the Ellie Mae Classic, and prop bets weren’t kind. The over/under on Curry’s lowest single-round score this week was 76.5.

Well … he blew that one away Thursday.

Another prop bet was over/under of 2.5 birdies Curry would secure in the entire event. He made three on Thursday alone, prompting him to joke about that prop bet in particular.

Curry joking about over-under on his birdie total (2.5) as he walks off No. 7 tee. He already has three — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) August 3, 2017

Curry has been underestimated much of his life in basketball and soared past expectations to the tune of first carrying little-known Davidson College to a surprise elite eight run before becoming a two-time NBA champion and MVP with the Golden State Warriors. Seems fitting that he’s doing the same in golf.

As for the highlights of the day, Curry started inauspiciously at the par-4 10th when his opening drive went left and ended up in a golf-cart cup holder.

He would bogey the hole.

Curry followed with bogeys at Nos. 13 and 14 before showing this would be an action-filled day with his first birdie in his Web.com Tour career at the par-5 15th.

Three pars from there – with a great save at 18 – and Curry was out in 2-over 37.

"He's putting on a show!" ⛳️ 🏀@StephenCurry saves an unlikely par at the 18th @EllieMaeClassic. He's +2 thru nine holes. pic.twitter.com/cd5FZDTwcZ — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) August 3, 2017

Curry would bogey the par-3 second but came right back with a birdie at the par-5 third to move it back to 2 over.

Then came a pivotal point at the par-4 fifth.

Curry hit his drive left into a hazard, forcing a penalty drop. He would get it to 8 feet for bogey but miss the putt. With that double bogey, he had dropped back to 4 over and his round could have come unraveled.

Instead, Curry found the green at the following par 3, drained a 20-footer for birdie and even imitated Jordan Spieth after holing the crucial putt.

.@StephenCurry30 makes 20-foot, curling birdie putt on No. 6, then playfully pulls @JordanSpieth move and asks caddie to get ball from hole — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) August 3, 2017

Pars at Nos. 7 and 8 followed. A sloppy bogey after missing a 4-footer at the par-5 ninth wasn’t ideal, but a 4-over 74 is something to be proud of. Especially considering this stat:

.@StephenCurry30 plays in the Ellie Mae Classic this week. History is not on his side. pic.twitter.com/dEuB0DVrIV — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 31, 2017

Curry was probably accurate in stating he needed two rounds of his life to make the cut and the odds are pretty slim he’ll be the first athlete from another sport to do so in a Web.com Tour event.

Still, this round was heady stuff from Curry.

Among the players he beat were Casey Wittenberg (76), the 2012 Web.com Tour Player of the Year and a 2003 U.S. Amateur finalist, Frank Lickliter II (76), a two-time PGA Tour winner, and Matthew Goggin (76), a five-time Web.com Tour winner.

If you were looking for Curry to get embarrassed Thursday, you’ll be disappointed. Instead, he did nothing but impress.