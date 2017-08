Buckets!

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is known for draining 3-pointers. On Thursday at the Ellie Mae Classic, Curry’s opening drive on the par-4 10th hole at TPC Stonebrae found the cylinder, too – Curry hooked his drive right into a golf-cart cup holder.

We can’t make this stuff up, folks.

OF COURSE his first shot would find the bottom of a cup… holder in a golf cart left!!… https://t.co/CjdmPzYxgY pic.twitter.com/O5XuVSnQNt — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) August 3, 2017

Curry was able to save bogey on the hole – and nearly chipped in for par.