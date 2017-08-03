Tom Brady, star quarterback and avid golfer, turns 40

Tom Brady, a five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the New England Patriots and 12-time Pro Bowl selection, turned 40 on Thursday. Brady isn’t just a great football player, though; he is also an avid golfer.

Here is a look at some of Brady’s golf highlights and stories throughout the years:

• • •

Brady is a 9.2 handicap. However, he hasn’t posted a score to his GHIN since April 2015.

He’s a member at several clubs, including Riviera and most recently The Country Club.

• • •

He does have a nice golf swing and plenty of power. Take a look at this eagle from the 2014 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

And speaking of Pebble Beach, this Bill Belichick story (via ESPN) is money:

“When we played golf at Pebble Beach two years ago, on the sixth hole, it’s a big cliff. He’s literally standing out there on the ledge, trying to hit the ball. The caddie is holding him so he won’t like tumble 300 feet to his death into the Pacific Ocean. It’s a golf ball. But I think that’s kind of the competitiveness of Tom. I’m sure there’s a picture of it. I’m thinking to myself, ‘What the hell are you doing?'”

• • •

Brady has played rounds with Jordan Spieth, including one at Augusta National last March.

This is a must-watch video of Brady giving Spieth advice in 2014:

Apparently, Spieth and Brady are friends and occasionally text each other.

• • •

Spieth isn’t the only golfer Brady has teed it up with. How about this epic foursome from Baker’s Bay a few years ago?

And they didn’t just play golf…

Tom & MJ showing 'em what's up earlier today in Baker's Bay @trainheroic #tombrady #michaeljordan #bahamas #trainheroic A post shared by Claire Crookston (@clairecroox10) on Mar 28, 2015 at 6:43pm PDT

Keegan probably still has nightmares about that jumper…