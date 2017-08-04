Armstrong, Niemann, Lee survive playoff to reach Western Amateur match play

Video of Xiong’s medalist win

Scores

The Round of 16 at the Western Amateur is officially set.

Delays Thursday brought the end of stroke play at Skokie Country Club down to the wire. While all players finished 72 holes (with Norman Xiong earning medalist honors), four were tied for 14th at 8 under.

Only 16 total players could move on to match play, which meant a 4-for-3 playoff for the final match-play spots. But with darkness already present, the playoff was postponed until 8 a.m. Eastern on Friday.

The four players fighting for those three spots early Friday morning were 2015 Western Amateur winner Dawson Armstrong, World Amateur No. 1 Joaquin Niemann, 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur champion Min Woo Lee and 2017 NCAA Championship runner-up Mason Overstreet.

Lee clinched his spot first in the playoff, and Armstrong and Niemann followed – leaving Overstreet the odd man out.

Round of 16 action commences Friday morning, with the quarterfinals taking place in the afternoon.

Here’s your full match-play bracket: