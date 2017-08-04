In-Kyung Kim hustles her way to outright lead at Women's British Open

KINGSBARNS, Scotland – In-Kyung Kim only wanted to finish her round.

She didn’t even know where she was on the $3.25 million Ricoh Women’s British Open. All she wanted was to get off Kingsbarns Golf Links as the rain lashed down.

“I really didn’t know what I was shooting to be honest with you,” Kim said.

She was on top of the leaderboard.

The 29-year-old Korean returned a second round of 65, 7-under-par, to reach 11 under and takes a two-shot lead over England’s Georgia Hall and Lexi Thompson into the final 36 holes.

Kim jumped to the top of the class when she eagled the par-5 11th hole with a drive and a 5-wood. She went from 8 under to 10 under and one shot ahead of Hall and Thompson. A birdie at the 17th has given her the two-shot cushion.

The diminutive pro is a five-time LPGA winner. Two of those wins have come this year in the Shoprite Classic and last month’s Marathon Classic.

“I wish I knew the reason,” she said when asked about her good play this year. “It’s just consistent shot making, I think. I’ve been hitting the ball very well and then starting to make some putts. That’s when I shoot low scores.”

Kim had another reason to speed up at the end of the second round. She and playing companions Emily Kristine Pedersen and amateur Eun Jeong Seong had been warned for slow play and were on the clock.

“The last few holes the rain got really tough. I thought we could not finish. So the last hole we kind of went for it.”

She has yet to win one of golf’s marquee events but has been close. She famously missed an 18-inch putt on the 72nd hole to lose the 2012 Kraft Nabisco Championship.

Rest assured she won’t make that mistake over the next two days. No matter how heavy the rain gets.